Blues super fan Laila has emotional reunion with players on the ice after Stanley Cup win

BOSTON, Ma. – Blues fan Laila Anderson kisses the Stanley Cup with player Colton Parayko. Fox 2 viewers first met Laila Anderson in October 2018. She’d been diagnosed with a life-threatening immune disease disorder called HLH.

The team brought her to Boston for Game 7. She had been an inspiration for the team and a guiding light for fans. After the team’s historic win Wednesday night, she had an emotional reunion with her best friend Parayko on the ice. She was then introduced to the Stanley Cup.

Parayko lowered the Stanley Cup for Laila to give it a kiss. Not too many fans get that honor.

“I can’t thank the team enough for the love and support,” said Laila Anderson.

With the help of Be the Match, Laila found a donor and had a bone marrow transplant in January. She was able to ring the bell at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, signifying 100 days since her transplant.

Through her journey, one thing has kept her motivated, and that is her love of the St. Louis Blues.