Edmundson replacing Bortuzzo for Blues in Game 7

BOSTON (AP) – Matt Grzelcyk replacing Connor Clifton in the Boston Bruins’ lineup for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final is a no-brainer because he was cleared from concussion protocol. The St. Louis Blues had a harder decision to make.

After his team fell flat in Game 6, coach Craig Berube decided to put defenseman Joel Edmundson back in the lineup in place of Robert Bortuzzo. He said he was OK with four left-handed shooters on defense because righties Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo are playing so much.

Berube told Edmundson on Tuesday he’d be back in after being a healthy scratch the past two games.

“I played in I think three Game 7s now so this is going to be my fourth,” Edmundson said. “None of them compare to this one. Obviously, it’s going to be the biggest game of my life. But everyone’s excited.”

The return of Ivan Barbashev from suspension pushes banged-up forward Robert Thomas out of the lineup. Struggling Sammy Blais stays in for St. Louis on the third line with Tyler Bozak and Patrick Maroon.