Endangered Person Advisory for 40-year-old man in South County

The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 40-year-old William Harris.

He was last seen walking in an unknown direction in South County at 6:55 p.m. on June 11, 2019

Harris is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 250 pounds. He has brown hair, but may have a shaved head and a beard. He has blue eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing.

According to St. Louis County Police is believed to be suicidal.

Anyone seeing William Harris or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225.