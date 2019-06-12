× Missing St. Peters woman found safe

Bernadine G. Evans has been found safe

The St. Peters Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for an 83-year-old woman named Bernadine G. Evans.

She was last seen walking away from a resident in the 5300 block of Executive Centre Blvd St Peters, Mo at 11:00 p.m. on June 11, 2019.

Evans is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 155 pounds. She has grey hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a light gray shirt over a red sweatshirt, dark-colored blue jeans, and dark gray sketcher tennis shoes.

According to the St. Peters Department, 83-year-old woman Bernadine Evans unlocked a window, removed the window screen, and left the building on foot.

She currently suffers from dementia that appears to be worse at night.

Anyone seeing Evans or has any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St Peters Police Department at 636-278-2244 ext 3581.