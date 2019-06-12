Film shows the heartfelt moment when stepchildren ask stepfathers for adoption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Budweiser is sharing the emotional stories of three blended families who officially removed the “step” from the stepfather roles. The videos show the moment when three real stepchildren ask their stepfathers to legally adopt them. Their heartfelt reactions are moving.

The brewer is also inviting others to tell their stories of a father who stepped up. They will donate $1 to the Stepfamily Foundation for every comment or share that mentions this video, up to $10,000. The timeframe to help with donations is from June 12 to Father’s Day, June 16th.

“On a day when the world celebrates fathers, Budweiser wants to shine an unexpected light on fatherhood. That’s why this Father’s Day, Budweiser is toasting stepfathers who love their stepchildren like their own.” writes Monica Rustgi, Vice President of Marketing for Budweiser in a statement.

Budweiser’s YouTube description states: “Stepfathers embark on a difficult journey when it comes to building a relationship with their stepchildren. Although there are often ups and downs, many stepchildren grow to consider their stepfather one of the most important people in their lives.”