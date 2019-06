ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A public safety spotter recorded video of this funnel cloud on the southwest side of Millstadt. It dropped near Abundant Life Church and the big greenhouse operation.

Meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman says that this is not an extreme tornadic event. But there may be some strong gusts in the area. He says that there is a weak system rolling through the area that can produce rotation like this.

No alerts appeared to go off in the area.