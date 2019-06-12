Gov. Pritzker takes jab at Missouri while signing abortion bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. – There’s been another big development in the abortion battle: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a sweeping new abortion rights bill into law on Wednesday. He also took a swipe at new abortion restrictions in Missouri.

Pritzker signed measure surrounded by pro-choice supporters in Chicago.

The new law states a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus has no independent rights in Illinois. It repeals waiting periods and requirements for notification of spouses. It allows abortions after “viability” (the point when the fetus is able to survive outside the womb) to protect the woman’s health.

“Right now in Missouri, the last remaining clinic providing reproductive care is fighting a legal battle to keep the state from shutting it down,” Pritzker said. “Abortion bans don’t ban abortion. They just endanger women.”

This comes less than three weeks after Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a law banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and the state health department is looking at taking away a license to perform abortions from Planned Parenthood of St. Louis, citing medical deficiencies at the clinic.

New pro-life bills are being introduced, sponsored, and co-sponsored at the federal level by members of Congress, including US Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

“I support trying to protect life,” Hawley said. “I’ve always been 100 percent pro-life. That’s why in the Senate I’ve tried to do my part to introduce legislation already that would protect life, like the Infant Born Alive Act, which actually says that every baby born in the country should get the same medical care, even if that baby was the target…of an abortion.”

Failed abortions resulting in women remaining pregnant after their procedures are among the issues cited in the battle over Planned Parenthood’s license in Missouri.

Hawley expects new state laws on both sides of the debate will spark lower court battles.

The senator said he believes it will be a year or two before the US Supreme Court decides whether to take up a challenge to the Roe v. Wade decision. He favors leaving abortion laws in the hands of the people and not the nine justices on the Supreme Court.