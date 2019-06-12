Hit-and-run driver kills man at Kansas City bus stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –

Authorities are looking for a driver who fled after crashing into a Kansas City bus stop and killing a man.

Police say the victim was sitting on a covered bench when the driver jumped a curb around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver then fled on foot. The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. e has not been identified.

The Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash has been towed from the scene. Police will be checking surveillance cameras to get a better description of the driver.