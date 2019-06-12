× Jenna Fischer ices her ‘Gloria Cake’ after winning Stanley Cup rivalry with fellow Office star

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Actress Jenna Fischer is literally putting the icing on the cake after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup against the Bruins during Game 7 in Boston.

“John Krasinski, I got my Gloria Cake and I’m going to eat it too!” Fischer exclaims.

The St. Louis Blues have won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the first period and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford added goals in the third period as the Blues shut down the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Soooooo… I should invite someone else to game 7? https://t.co/3vMH7qSB3w — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 10, 2019

The Office’s Jenna Fischer is a St. Louis native and she has been known to show her team spirit on Twitter and Instagram. Her character’s counterpart in the show is played by actor John Krasinski, who happens to be a Boston native. The two took to Twitter after tie-breaker game 5 to spark up their “friendly competition.”

Uh oh.@johnkrasinski Looks like Pam might be going home with Stanley. Who would have guessed! #StanleyCup #LetsGoBlues — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 7, 2019

Fischer also made a reference to another character in the show, Stanley Hudson.

Krasinski had a response, cheering on his hometown team of the Bruins.

The two have been known to cheer on their respective teams on Twitter. Fischer posted this video before game 7 of the Blues’ series against the Dallas Stars.