Lincoln museum to offer tours on marriage of 16th president

Posted 6:15 am, June 12, 2019, by
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –  Abraham Lincoln history buffs will have the chance to learn more about the courtship and marriage of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is hosting tours over the summer that will let visitors learn about their unexpected romance.

It’s called “Abe and Mary: Quite Contrary.”

Tour guide Jen Brownell says Lincoln and Todd were different on so many levels from education to temperament, yet they seemed to complement each other.

The free tours will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesday at 10 a.m. until Aug. 7.

The tour covers 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) and will take about an hour. Visitors are encouraged to reserve a space online.

