BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 06: Ryan O'Reilly #90 of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a second period goal against the Boston Bruins in Game Five of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
O’Reilly wins Conn Smythe as NHL playoff MVP
BOSTON – Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.
The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.