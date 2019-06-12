Ozzy Osbourne now cheers on the Blues while wearing a team jersey

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Ozzy Osbourne is cheering on the Blues, again. This time The Godfather of Heavy Metal is wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. He posted an image of him wearing the blue note with the message, “Let’s Go Blues. #StanleyCup”

Last Sunday he tweeted a picture of the now infamous mugshot of him wearing a St. Louis Blues jersey. The tweet also said, “Let’s Go Blues.”

Osbourne was arrested by Memphis police in May of 1984. He was charged with public intoxication. According to The Smoking Gun, Ozzy was “staggering drunk” when he was placed under arrest on Beale Street.

The St. Louis Blues hold a surprising 2-0 lead on Boston after a wild first period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins have been the far more aggressive team and had the Blues badly out of synch for most of the opening 20 minutes. But it was the Blues who struck first.

Ryan O’Reilly scored on a perfect deflection and captain Alex Pietrangelo lifted a backhander past Tuukka Rask in the final seconds of the opening period to give the St. Louis Blues a two-goal lead.

O’Reilly tipped Jay Bouwmeester’s point shot in with 3:13 left in the period on just the third Blues shot of the game. After a bad line change by the Bruins, the Blues got numbers in the offensive zone and Jaden Schwartz fed Pietrangelo for a stunning goal with 7.9 seconds left.

Scoring on consecutive shots silenced a charged-up Bruins crowd. The Bruins outshot the Blues 12-4 in the first period, but St. Louis rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington made several spectacular saves to keep the Bruins scoreless.