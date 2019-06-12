Police investigating after woman shot and killed on Lexington Avenue

Posted 4:55 am, June 12, 2019, by and

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue near North Taylor Avenue.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

The name of the woman wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the StLouis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.