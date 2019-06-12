× Police investigating after woman shot and killed on Lexington Avenue

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Lexington Avenue near North Taylor Avenue.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

The name of the woman wasn’t immediately released.

Anyone who might have seen or heard something or has information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.