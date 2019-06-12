Police investigating storage unit thefts in Union, Pevely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. – Storage units in Franklin and Jefferson counties have been targeted by thieves. Police released surveillance images of the suspects Wednesday and what was taken.

Union police believe 11 storage units were broken into. The suspects stole two antique guns, clothes, and electronics. Others are still trying to assess what’s missing.

The thefts took place Sunday, June 9 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Union Storage off of Old County Farm Road.

Investigators said locks were cut and the storage units were broken into. They believe the suspects were driving a truck and SUV—making several trips, in fact—and they were caught on camera.

Pevely police said they were investigating upwards of four storage unit thefts at Budget Storage off of Commercial Boulevard. They released photos of the suspects. One investigator said the plate on the SUV does not belong to that vehicle. They believe all the property in the Pevely thefts was recovered.

Both departments said they’re still trying to determine if these crimes are in any way related. If you have any information on these suspects, police would like to hear from you.

“Don’t approach them. I’m not saying they’re dangerous but we don’t know them,” said Captain Rick Neace, Union Police Department. “We’re just wanting to identify the people in these videos. They may or may not be involved in the actual crime but we need to know if maybe they do you know something about the incident.”

Pevely police said they heard about more units were broken into Wednesday but they believe all of the stolen items have been recovered. In the meantime, Union police are encouraging people to check their storage units to determine if anything may have been taken.