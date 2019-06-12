× Ryan O’Reilly named Stanley Cup Playoff MVP

ST. LOUIS, MO- Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.

The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.

O’Reilly became just the third player in league history to score his team’s first goal in four consecutive Stanley Cup Final games. He also became the franchise’s all-time record-holder for points in a single postseason.