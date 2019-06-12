BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: NHL commisoner Gary Bettman presents Ryan O'Reilly #90 of the St. Louis Blues with the Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Ryan O’Reilly named Stanley Cup Playoff MVP
ST. LOUIS, MO- Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues has been named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player of the playoffs.
The gritty forward lifted the trophy on the ice moments after the Blues beat Boston 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He scored the opening goal late in the first period.
O’Reilly became just the third player in league history to score his team’s first goal in four consecutive Stanley Cup Final games. He also became the franchise’s all-time record-holder for points in a single postseason.