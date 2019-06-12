× St. Louis Blues make Stanley Cup history, win first NHL crown

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues completed an unlikely run from last place in the league in January to the last team standing Wednesday, defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Boston to claim the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Ryan O’Reilly got the Blues on the board in the first period, redirecting a Jay Bouwmeester shot past Tuukka Rask with 3:13 left. In the process, O’Reilly became just the third player in league history to score his team’s first goal in four consecutive games. He also became the franchise’s all-time record-holder for points in a single postseason. St. Louis took advantage of a Boston line change as Jaden Schwartz worked the puck into the Bruin zone for Alex Pietrangelo to put the puck in the net with just 7 seconds left in the period to push the lead to 2-0 on only 4 shots.

After a the teams traded chances but no goals in the second period, Brayden Schenn put the game away with just under 8:20 left in the third period with an assist from Vladimir Tarasenko. Zach Sanford, a Salem, MA native, added another for good measure with just over 4 minutes remaining. Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk spoiled the shutout with a late goal with 2 minutes remaining to spoil the shutout.

Thousands of fans gathered at a trio of watch parties in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night, including for the first time at Busch Stadium. Rain did nothing to dampen the spirit of those in attendance.

The Blues have had plenty of celebrity support in this playoff run, from St. Louis natives like Jon Hamm and Jenna Fischer, but Wednesday they added a few more to the bandwagon: Ozzy Osbourne and Charles Barkley .

True to form for this year’s club, the Cup clincher came on the road, where the Blues have excelled this postseason, winning 10 games, tied for most in NHL history. With alumni like Bob Plager, Brett Hull, Keith Tkachuk, Barret Jackman and Chris Pronger in tow to witness it, along with Laila Anderson, the Blues became the first team since the 1935 Montreal Maroons to win the Stanley Cup with a losing record at home (6-7 playoff record at Enterprise Center this season).

Jordan Binnington joins only four goalies who claimed the Cup in their rookie seasons and is now the first rookie in NHL history to earn all 16 of a team’s postseason wins. Interim Head Coach Craig Berube now joins six others who won a Stanley Cup with an interim tag.

This is a breaking story and will be updated