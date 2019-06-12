× The Blues Won the Stanley Cup, So Who Do You Want to See Celebrating With It?

ST. LOUIS, MO- After so many years, tonight, the St. Louis Blues are, for the first time, finally, Stanley Cup Champions.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is about to take to the ice at TD Garden, where, if precedent holds, he’ll hand it off to team captain Alex Pietrangelo. Then what?

“The cup usually goes to guys who have played the longest without a cup and you work your way down to the youngest player on the roster and then the healthy scratches,” former Blues defenseman Jamie Rivers told FOX2. That means Jay Bouwmeester is likely first in line after the captains (Pietrangelo, then assistant captains Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko), with Chris Thorburn then likely in the mix due to seniority. “Those are the unwritten rules per say, but I could also see the Blues giving it to Bobby Plager pretty quickly as well as he’s obviously from the very first Blues team in ’67,” he added.

Prior to the start of the Stanley Cup Final, we did some unscientific polling about who fans would most like to see celebrate with The Cup.

If the Blues win the Stanley Cup, who would you most like to see celebrate with it? Don't see your answer? Suggest yours! — FOX2now (@FOX2now) May 25, 2019

Plager featured prominently in the suggestions offered by fans, along with Brett Hull and Kelly Chase.

Due to the timing of the poll, which closed between games 1 and 2, we suspect Tarasenko and Pietrangelo would have picked up some more support had the same question with the same answers been asked again later, but would it have been enough to overtake Maroon, the hometown hero who had the game winner against Dallas? Maybe tonight, after being such a “never nervous” netminder, this will be the time when fans see Binnington “Go Crazy”, to borrow Jack Buck’s famous phrase.

Over the next 100 days or so, all sorts of people will get to celebrate with it, as the Cup travels around the world with the players who helped bring the first NHL to St. Louis.