The St. Louis Blues to get ‘Glorious’ Bud Light treatment for Stanley Cup win

ST. LOUIS, MO- The St. Louis Blues are getting some love from one of the biggest brands that calls the Gateway City, home.

Shortly after the team won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history Wednesday night, Anheuser-Busch announced that Bud Light would issue limited edition Blues bottles, including references to the the Laura Branigan song that has been the team’s anthem since February.

“We’re so proud of our hometown Blues for bringing home their first Stanley Cup. We plan on celebrating with special championship Bud Light bottles during the parade and have a few more surprises brewing for Blues fans and the city of St. Louis,” said Andy Goeler, Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing.