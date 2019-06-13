7th Longest Day event in St. Louis to raise funds to cure Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia? For Brain Awareness Month, thousands across the globe will come together to raise awareness for the disease.

Betsy Brown, from the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, says there are nearly 5.8 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer’s or Dementia.

“It takes on average 3 people to care for each of them,” says Brown. Which makes “60 million caregivers here in the U.S."

The Longest Day is a day of action for the Alzheimer's Association to help raise support and funding for research.

The 7th annual Longest Day event will be June 21st from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Milo’s on the Hill. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes. Visit alz.org/greatermissouri for more information. For other Longest Day events, visit alz.org/thelongestday.