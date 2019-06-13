× Alligator rips chunk off Louisiana deputies’ patrol car

CADDO PARISH, La. – Louisiana deputies managed only to snap a photo of a hulking alligator that took a chunk out of their vehicle.

The rogue reptile evaded arrest while Caddo Parish deputies waited for wildlife removal experts, but not before apparently tearing the grill off the front of the deputies’ white Chevy.

Deputies found the 8-foot-long gator in the middle of Hwy. 1, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Monday.

“Took a bite out of crime, did he??” joked one commenter.

“That Gator is longer than 8ft,” another Facebook user said. “He looks like he just ate an 8 footer..lol”