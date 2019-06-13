Blues Win First Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1 in Game 7!

The St. Louis Blues are Stanley Cup Champions for the 2018-19 season! They beat the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night in Boston to win their first ever Stanley Cup. Ryan O’Reilly deflected in Jay Bouwmeester’s shot at 16:47 of the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. They never looked back from there. Captain Alex Pietrangelo scored with just eight seconds to go in the first period to make it 2-0 Blues. After a scoreless second period, St. Louis got goals from Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford to build a 4-0 lead. The Bruins Matt Grzelcyk scored with 2:10 to go in the game to spoil Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s shutout bid. Still Binnington, the rookie goalie stopped 32 of 33 shots in Game Seven. Ryan O’Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy as the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and sports reporter Charlie Marlow were in Boston for the celebration on the ice after their irst Stanley Cup championship. Martin interviewed Blues interim head coach Craig Berube.

Charlie Marlow talked it over with MVP Ryan O'Reilly.

And Martin also talked with Blues super fan Laila Anderson. The young Blues fan fought off a rare disease spurred by her favorite team, and the Blues overcame being in last place in January to rally and win hockey's greatest prize. It's a truly inspirational story for both the Blues and Laila!

 

