Branson to get new science attraction called WonderWorks

June 13, 2019

"Orlando, USA - November 12, 2007: Upside-down Wonderworks building is a fun-loving museum and amusement park on International Drive in Orlando"

BRANSON, Mo. – The southwest Missouri tourist town of Branson is getting a new science attraction called WonderWorks.

The Orlando, Florida-based operation announced this week that the new location will open in November in the former theater for the Baldknobbers, one of the longest-running country music shows in town.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that WonderWorks bills itself as “the indoor amusement park for the mind.” Chief operations officer Janine Vaccarello says it appeals to all age groups, with a lot of hands-on activities and themed areas that cater to the interests of the communities where WonderWorks has a presence. The Branson location will have a military room and a space devoted to the city’s history.

WonderWorks has five other locations, including in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Panama City Beach, Florida; and Syracuse, New York.
