× Burglar caught on camera wearing ‘Let’s Go Blues’ shirt

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – While tens of thousands of Blues fans celebrated the team’s historic Stanley Cup victory, one man used the festivities to sneak into a University City home and steal property.

According to the University City Police Department, the crime took place around 3:25 a.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of Waterman Avenue.

Video surveillance from the residence showed the burglar approach the home from a rear porch entrance.

Because the surveillance video was recorded in black and white, it’s unclear to determine the man’s ethnicity. He’s believed to be in his late 20s to mid-30s, tall with a slim to medium build, a short haircut, and a goatee. He was wearing a long-sleeve t-shirt with “Let’s Go Blues!” on the front, dark-colored pants, a backpack and gloves, and tennis shoes.

Police said the burglar entered through an unlocked door and took an undisclosed amount of property. Some of the victim’s property was recovered nearby.

Anyone with information on the burglary or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 (Ext. 8010) or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.