Crash at Chicago bus stop leaves 5 people injured

Posted 3:57 pm, June 13, 2019, by

CHICAGO, Ill. – Four people at a Chicago bus stop have been injured after a car slammed into them following a crash with another vehicle.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles also was hurt in the 6:30 a.m. Thursday crash in Calumet Heights on the city’s south side.

Two people were listed in serious to critical condition at a hospital. Two others were in fair to serious condition at anothr hospital, while the fifth victim was listed in good condition at a third hospital.

The initial crash is under investigation.

