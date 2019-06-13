Fifth suspect in Davenport robbery death pleads not guilty

DAVENPORT, Ia. – A fifth suspect in the shooting death of a man during a 2017 robbery has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

The Quad-City Times reported Thursday that 35-year-old Christopher Dixon entered the written plea to first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in the Sept. 22, 2017, shooting that killed 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson and injured Tumlinson’s girlfriend.

Two other men, 22-year-old Tristin Alderman and 21-year-old D’marithe Culbreath, were sentenced to life in prison earlier this year in the case. In December, 22-year-old Nakita Wiseman, was sentenced to 35 years for his role.

Earlier this month, 19-year-old Darrell Williams Jr., of East Moline, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts.

