Illinois State Museum names director after nationwide search

Posted 7:59 am, June 13, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –  The Illinois State Museum has named a new director.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko has been appointed after a nationwide search. She has served in leadership posts at the Abbe Museum in Maine and the General Lew Wallace Study and Museum in Indiana, which won awards during her tenure.

Colleen Callahan is the director of the Department of Natural Resources and says Catlin-Legutko brings a wealth of “experience, knowledge and energy” to the job.

The museum is located in Springfield with additional facilities near Lewistown and in Lockport.

