Lawyers chant ‘We need support’ to protest bra screenings

Posted 7:55 am, June 13, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City area attorneys have taken to the street to protest a jail security policy that prevents them from meeting face-to-face with clients if they are wearing underwire bras unless they first remove them for screening.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 75 female attorneys and supporters stood on the steps of the Jackson County Courthouse on Wednesday, chanting “We need support!”

They say that when their bras set off metal detectors, they must either remove them or meet with their clients via phone and separated by a window. The attorneys call that discriminatory because male attorneys aren’t affected.

Jail officials say the rule is justified because bras can hold sharp objects and other dangerous contraband. Sheriff Darryl Forte said later that he’s willing to meet with the protesters.

