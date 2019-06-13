Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle on Chicago freeway

Posted 11:57 am, June 13, 2019, by

Christopher Cruz

CHICAGO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Christopher Cruz of Chicago. Cruz faces a bond hearing Thursday.

A 45-year-old man told police that multiple shots were fired at his vehicle on May 6. The man was not wounded.

Cruz was arrested Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.