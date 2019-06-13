× Office stars congratulate St. Louis after Stanley Cup feud

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The stars of The Office had a Twitter feud during the Stanley Cup finals series between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues. Actor John Krasinski played Jim and is from Boston. Actor Jenna Fischer played Pam and is from St. Louis. The two are known for their relationship on the show and now for their rivalry on social media.

Krasinski is now congratulating St. Louis on the historic win. The two took to Twitter to share their final words after all of the games are over:

“Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time.” – John Krasinski.

“I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at the Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Winners!” – Jenna Fischer.

Fischer was a little less gracious Wednesday night. She posted a video to Instagram Wednesday night of her icing a cake with the word Gloria.

“John Krasinski, I got my Gloria Cake and I’m going to eat it too!” Fischer exclaims.

Check out some of their Tweets during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals:

Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis. A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time. @NHL #StanleyCup https://t.co/o5FnBOmXiL — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 13, 2019

Fans are also having a lot of fun with the feud:

“Gracious loser. So unlike a Boston fan,” writes Jessica Holland.