See Boston’s newspaper headlines the morning after Stanley Cup loss

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Blues finally won their first ever Stanley Cup against the Bruins and Boston's newspaper headlines are reflecting the city's feelings the morning after their loss.

The cover of the Boston Herald reads, "Unbearable. Blues stun Bruins, claim first-ever Stanley Cup."

The sports page of the Boston Herald says, "Black 'N Blue. Bruin's Stirring Cup Run Ends with game 7 dud."

The Boston Globe's headline is, "Cup Dreams Melt Away. No third title for city, as Bruins fall flat in game 7."

Meanwhile, the Post-Dispatch has three different covers, reading "We did it," "Champs," and a pull out that says, "2019 Stanley Cup Champions."

The celebration parade for the winning St. Louis Blues will be held Saturday at noon starting at 18th and Market Street and ending at Broadway and Market Street. There will be a rally at the Gateway Arch afterwards.