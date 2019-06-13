× St. Louis native Patrick McCaw wins NBA Championship with Toronto Raptors

ST. LOUIS – Another day, another St. Louis born-and-raised athlete wins a league championship.

One day after Oakville’s Pat Maroon won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues, former CBC guard Patrick McCaw won an NBA title, as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to take the NBA Finals 4-2.

Coming off the bench, McCaw played 12 minutes and scored three points through Game Five of the series.

The title puts McCaw in rare NBA company. He won championships the last two seasons with the Warriors and now is only the third player ever to win titles in consecutive seasons with different teams. Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr won titles in back-to-back years as a player with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. Frank Saul won consecutive titles in the 1950s with the Rochester Royals and the Minneapolis Lakers.