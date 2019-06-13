Vampire Weekend plays ‘Gloria’ for fans after Blues win

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Vampire Weekend came out for an encore during their concert in St. Louis to sing ‘Gloria’ after the Blues won the Stanley Cup.

‘The Father of the Bride Tour’ made a stop in St. Louis Wednesday night, the same night as game seven of the Stanley Cup Final.

Many Blues fans still attended the show, some streaming the game on their phones during the concert.

Lead singer, Ezra Koenig thanked the audience for attending, saying, “thanks for being with us, we know tonight is a big night.”

The Blues were Stanley Cup Champions when Vampire Weekend performed the last song in their set but fans continued to cheer even after the band left the stage.

After a few minutes, the band returned to the stage and performed their own version of the Blues celebratory song, ‘Gloria.’