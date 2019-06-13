Watch the Blues’ historic season in 5 minutes

ST. LOUIS, Mo . – The Blues have released a five minute video on their Twitter page the morning after they made history and won the Stanley Cup.

The Blues went from last place in all of hockey to the 2019 Stanley Cup Champions and the video puts their exciting journey into five minutes.

The St. Louis Blues have won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo scored late in the first period and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford added goas in the third period as the Blues shut down the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night in the deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

O’Reilly tipped Jay Bouwmeester’s point shot in with 3:13 left in the first on just the third Blues shot of the game. Jaden Schwartz fed Pietrangelo for a stunning goal with 7.9 seconds left.

Schenn scored with 8:35 left and Sanford at 4:38 to put the Blues up 4-0, setting off cheers at two different watch parties back in St. Louis _ including the Blues’ home arena, the Enterprise Center.