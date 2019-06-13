× Y-98 playing Blues playoff anthem ‘Gloria’ on repeat after team makes history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Radio station Y-98 is playing Gloria for 24-hours after the St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup. Laura Branigan’s hit single from 1982 has been the team’s anthem for the 2019 playoff run. It started after a celebration at a club in Philadelphia.

Gerald Foschini, one of the club’s co-founders, said some Blues players came into the bar on Sunday, January 6 on an off-day to watch NFL games and eat cheesesteaks. He said the Laura Branigan hit played on the jukebox and the rest, as they say, was history.

Y-98 played the song on repeat after the team’s series against the Sharks and the Stars.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins and their first NHL championship.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist and Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. The Blues woke up on New Year’s morning with the worst record in the league but won 30 of their final 49 regular-season games and soared through the playoffs t reach the final for the first time since 1970.

Coach Craig Berube, who took over when Mike Yeo was fired in November, is the fourth coach in the past 11 years hired in midseason to lead his team to the NHL title.

Matt Grzelcyk scored the Bruins’ only goal, and Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots for Boston.