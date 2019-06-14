5 ways to spend Father’s Day and give back at the same time

It comes every year on the third Sunday of June. Father’s Day can be a struggle to find the right gift or activity to celebrate dad. There are the usual neckties and socks or breakfast in bed. But for a bigger impact, volunteering with your dad or donating in his name could be just the thing.

Giving a meal

Before (or after) your family goes out to eat on Father’s Day, you could help provide meals to those in need by volunteering at a local soup kitchen or food bank. Feeding America has 200 food banks around the country and offers a helpful way to find a nearby one.

Helping provide a shelter

Does your dad like to build? You could spend the day swinging hammers. Habitat for Humanity has sites around the country that help “build and improve places to call home.”

Cleaning up for the day

Does your father like the outdoors? Is there a particular park or lake he’s fond of? You could spend time with him helping to clean up his favorite spot. And show off the results at #TrashTag.

Up close and personal

Do you know a single dad who has a lot on his plate? You could offer to babysit or help with transportation. Or if you know a senior father, you could stop by and spend some time with him. Sometimes a simple conversation can make a day.

Paying it forward

If you want to donate money as a way of giving back, World Vision has set up a helpful list of ways to “pay it forward.” The list will help you donate to an area that aligns with dad’s interests. For example, if your dad likes the outdoors, you can pay for a “family fishing kit.” For sports fans, you can help cover costs for soccer balls in developing countries.