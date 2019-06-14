Ansel Adams, A Son’s Perspective: A Lunch With Michael Adams

ST. LOUIS - Michael Adams, son of legendary nature photographer and International Photography Hall of Fame inductee Ansel Adams comes to St.
Louis for a special lunch lecture, "Ansel Adams, A Son's Perspective".

The lunch will be held Friday, June 14 from noon until -1:30 p.m at the International Photography Hall of FameSome of Ansel Adams' work from the IPHF collections will be on display.

The special lunch lecture costs $20 for IPHF members and $25 for non-members with parking included.

