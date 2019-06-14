Armed man shoots at police during 21-hour ongoing standoff situation in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTRY, Mo. - A standoff is still going on in unincorporated north St. Louis County Friday morning as negotiators are working to communicate with the barricaded gunman.

The standoff began around 8:15 a.m Thursday after US Marshals attempted to arrest a man in his forties who is wanted on felony charges. The man barricaded himself in a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive.

The suspect remains armed and barricaded in the 14800 block of Frais Drive this morning. The neighborhood will continue to be affected as it was yesterday. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 14, 2019

We are now 21 hours into this tactical response. The suspect has fired many gunshots towards law enforcement, our equipment, and indiscriminately throughout that period of time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) June 14, 2019

Police said when the situation began, there was a woman in the home who is related to the suspect. She was able to get out of the home, and the suspect was then believed to be the only person inside. It is not clear if the suspect lives in the home where he barricaded himself.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit along with officers from St. Charles County, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and trained negotiators worked throughout the day to get the suspect to come out.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 2/News 11 for the latest details.