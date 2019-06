Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE DES SIOUX, Mo. - A boil order is in effect for people in Portage Des Sioux.

Customers should bring water to a boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. Tap water is okay for washing and bathing.

Boil water advisories can last 48-72 hours.

The boil order is needed because of a loss of water pressure.