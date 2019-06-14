Britney Spears granted five-year restraining order against Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears has just won a major legal victory.

The singer and her family have been granted a five-year restraining order against her former friend, Sam Lutfi.

The decision was made Thursday, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

The restraining order is an extension of a temporary order issued last month, which mandated Lutfi not make “disparaging public statements” about Spears or her family and stay 200 yards away from the Spears.

Spears was not present in court, according to her spokesperson.

Lutfi has maintained for years that he was Spears’ manager, although her representatives have told CNN that was never the case.

In the original 81-page court filing in May stated that Lutfi used Spears in the early 2000s to “gain attention’ and kept her “isolated.” Lutfi was one of the people who was around Spears during a time where her personal struggles were highly publicized in 2007.

But this is not the first time that Spears has sought protection from Lutfi. She was also granted a restraining order against him in 2009.

“Beginning over a decade ago, Lutfi began pretending to have a professional association with Ms. Spears, even falsely claiming to have been her manager, when in reality he was only a parasite attempting to gain attention by associating himself with her celebrity and attempting to keep her isolated and under his influence,” the filing stated. “Only through the intervention of the conservatorship years ago (and obtaining a temporary restraining order) was he effectively extracted from her life and her well being restored.”

Lutfi did admit to contacting Spears’ mother via text message and phone calls, although he claimed it was not harassing behavior and that he was simply concerned for Spears after she checked into a mental health facility and suspended upcoming performances earlier this year.

Lutfi’s attorney, Marc S. Gans, had argued the order was overly broad and a violation of Lufti’s constitutional rights.