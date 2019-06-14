City expects up to 500,000 at Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Blues Stanley Cup Championship parade starts at noon on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 18th and Market Street and end at Broadway and Market Street. Following the parade, there will be a rally with the team at the Arch grounds.

As many as a half million people are expected to come out for the parade. Organizers said it will go on rain or shine.

You are allowed to bring coolers to the parade. Glass bottles are not allowed. Crews hit the ground running on Thursday building the stage at the Arch for the team`s appearance.

Everyone will be required to go through security to attend the rally. There will be three checkpoints.

City officials are encouraging people coming downtown to take the MetroLink.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to Walnut Street and the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to eastbound I-44 and Walnut Street will close.

The ramps are expected to reopen by 8 p.m. Sunday.