Cops have person of interest in fatal shooting in Walgreens

Posted 3:28 pm, June 14, 2019, by

CHICAGO, Ill. – Police in Chicago say they have a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Walgreens store.

The woman was killed Wednesday night. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says store employees said the shooting was related to a possible shoplifting incident. He says on Twitter that a person of interest “has been identified for questioning.”

The woman’s name hasn’t been released. The Chicago Tribune reports that store video shows the woman being thrown to the floor by a non-employee and shot.

The drugstore chain says it’s cooperating with police and is committed to providing a safe environment for workers and customers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.