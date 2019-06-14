× Former Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty has surgery for melanoma

ST. LOUIS, MO- The Oakland Athletics announced Friday afternoon that Stephen Piscotty, the former Cardinals outfielder who was traded to Oakland prior to last season, had successful surgery Thursday to remove a melanoma from his right ear. The team said it was discovered during a routine check with a dermatologist that revealed a suspicious mole.

A team statement said Piscotty would return to the club within the next week and that his condition would be monitored daily.

The Cardinals traded Piscotty to the A’s before the 2018 season so he could be closer to his mother, Gretchen, who had been diagnosed with ALS in 2017 while her son was with the Cardinals. She passed away in May 2018.