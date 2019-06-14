ISP: One person dead in Monroe County train vs. tractor accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. - An accident involving 30 railroad cars and a tractor in southern Monroe County has claimed one life.

The accident, near Fults Road and Bluff Road in Monroe County near Maeystown, had drawn first responders from several area departments, including a hazmat unit from St. Clair County, emergency management officials confirmed to FOX2.

A spokesman for the Illinois State Police tells FOX2 that a 23 year-old man who was driving the tractor was killed. Sources said multiple railroad cars caught fire, but Lt. William Guard said that the hazardous materials being carried were in the rear cars and were not impacted. Accident reconstruction teams remain on scene overnight.