Man shot by police near Westport charged in domestic shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man shot by an officer in Maryland Heights Thursday has been charged and identified. St. Louis County Police say that Erron Williams, 31, is being charged in connection to a domestic violence incident that led to a confrontation with police at his workplace.

Williams has not been charged in relation to the officer-involved shooting in Maryland Heights at this time. He faces charges for domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $200,000 cash only bond

"We are going to shoot it out,” Erron Williams is accused of saying, while armed, during an argument outside a north St. Louis County home Wednesday evening. He then said, “You think I won’t shoot you while we are outside."

Williams then put their daughter in a car. He then went inside the home to get another gun. The mother got in the car and tried to drive away. Police say he fired a shot at the car after coming out of the home.

The man later made death threats against her, as well as suicidal threats, and a threat to law enforcement. The mother and the child were not injured during the incident but they were shaken up.

An investigation led police to the Erron's workplace, where detectives tried to arrest him. They were wearing vests identifying themselves as police. The suspect saw them coming and, according to a police spokesman, "didn't go with the program."

The suspect ran from the detectives and pulled a gun from his waist area. Police fired shots at the suspect when he pointed the weapon at them.

Williams was hit once by officers and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury. They suspect was listed in critical condition. He remains at a local hospital at this time.