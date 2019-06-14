× North St. Louis County standoff ends with suspect’s death after 29 hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A 29-hour standoff with police has ended after the suspect was shot and killed by a tactical officer after 1pm Friday. This was after many attempts at negotiations with the heavily armed man. During that time he shot one of the robots deployed by police. Another robot was tipped over during the standoff.

The suspect has two bullet wounds. One from the tactical officer’s shot and another that may be self-inflicted or occurred during a previous shootout with police.

The standoff started after federal marshalls tried to serve a warrant for drug trafficking at around 8:00am Thursday. The man barricaded himself in a home in the 14800 block of Frais Drive.

Police said when the situation began, there was a woman in the home who is related to the suspect. She was able to get out of the home, and the suspect was then believed to be the only person inside. It is not clear if the suspect lives in the home where he barricaded himself.

Officers worked to get the suspect to come out. He exchanges gunfire with them seven or eight times.

Police say that the armed and barricaded suspect was uncooperative. He continued to fire shots at officers Friday until the standoff ended.