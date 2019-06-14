× Officers arrest Binnington for ‘stealing’ the Stanley Cup

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Stanley Cup spent the night under the watchful eye of Clayton Police Department officers. Blues players joined the officers in photos posted to Facebook. One Facebook video appears to show them arresting Jordan Binnington for stealing the Stanley Cup.

The long wait is over for fans of the St. Louis Blues. Now it’s time to celebrate the first Stanley Cup in the team’s 52-year history. The Blues completed a remarkable second-half run from last place to champions by beating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 in Boston. Rookie St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.

“The Stanley Cup was well protected as it spent Thursday night in Clayton. Officers from the Clayton Police Department were invited by St. Louis Blues players to see and hoist the Stanley Cup. Congratulations St. Louis Blues and thank you for the opportunity,” a post from the Clayton Police Department says.

Warning: This video contains language that some views may find objectionable.