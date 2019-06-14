× Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady is dead at age 70

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria County, Illinois State’s Attorney Jerry Brady has died after a long illness at age 70.

Coroner Jamie Harwood says Brady died Thursday at his home, surrounded by his family. The nature of Brady’s illness was not given.

Brady was appointed state’s attorney in 2011, replacing Kevin Lyons who ecame a judge. The Democrat ran for the office and won in 2012, and was re-elected in 2016.

Brady was a longtime defense attorney, who served a three-year stint as an assistant state’s attorney in the early 1980s.

Lyons said Brady was the “very definition of the gentleman lawyer.”

Brady is survived by his wife, Sue, and three adult children.