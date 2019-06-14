Petition to have Laila’s name added to the Stanley Cup gathering support

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a petition to have super fan Laila Anderson’s name inscribed on the Stanley Cup along with the members of the St. Louis Blues.

Laila is battling a rare and life-threatening auto-immune disease and her condition started improving about the same time the Blues started winning. Her fight caught the attention of the team. She was allowed to fly out to Game 7 to root the team onto victory and was given a chance to kiss the Stanley Cup on the ice.

In special circumstances it is possible to petition the commissioner of the NHL to have someone’s name added to the cup with the winning team. Those behind the petition think she is deserving of the honor.