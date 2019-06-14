‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran’s brother died in the Dominican Republic

Businesswoman and “Shark Tank” personality Barbara Corcoran said she is “overwhelmed with sadness” over the loss of both her brother and all of the others who have died in the Dominican Republic in recent months.

Her brother, John, died in his hotel room in the Dominican Republic in April, Corcoran said in a statement Thursday.

“He loved the DR and vacationed there frequently. My brother had an existing heart condition and we believe he died of natural causes, but you’re still never ready for the death of a loved one,” Corcoran said in a post on Instagram.

Corcoran and John were from a family with 10 children, a childhood the TV personality lauded on her social media before her brother’s death.

Seven deathsof tourists in the Dominican Republic recently have raised the concern of many. But Tourism Minister Francisco Javier Garcia said the country is safe for travel.

“These cases are very regrettable, but isolated,” he said in a statement. “Investigation into them is a top priority for us and for the National Police. We are asking them to deploy all resources to help provide answers as quickly as possible.”

Corcoran also mourned the loss of the other tourists who died.

“I’m overwhelmed with sadness for the lost lives in the DR and my thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Thank you for all your thoughts and good wishes. I appreciate your love and kindness,” she said.