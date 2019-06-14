St. Louis Blues on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s commemorative issue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Sports Illustrated’s special commemorative issue will likely be a hit with St. Louis Blues fans. They shared a picture of the cover on social media and fans can’t get enough of it. More info: http://go.si.com/YD6hPUP
